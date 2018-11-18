Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 4,064 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 75,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 27,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 43,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CB stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock worth $34,072,088. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 4,064 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-buys-4064-shares-of-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.