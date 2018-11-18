Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 2,700 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Motco boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

