Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $39.53 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $4,558,875. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-39-53-million-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.