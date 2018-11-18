Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $185.07 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $163.64 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

