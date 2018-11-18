Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESRX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 767,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,103,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 830,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,105,000 after acquiring an additional 503,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESRX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

