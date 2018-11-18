Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.19 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,609,000 after acquiring an additional 437,808 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 353,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 345,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 954,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,041,000 after acquiring an additional 335,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $116.55 and a one year high of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.19 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-has-5-19-million-stake-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.