Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.73 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,497.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $1,073,655.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,397.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,665 shares of company stock worth $16,807,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $246.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

