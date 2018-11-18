Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 19,496 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

NYSE LOW opened at $93.25 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

