Community Health Systems (CYH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYH. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $4.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,278. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patton Paul Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 520,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.