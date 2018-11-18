CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 94.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 134.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.09, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $59,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/commvault-systems-inc-cvlt-shares-bought-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.