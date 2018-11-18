Comparing ASM International (ASMIY) and Energy Recovery (ERII)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ASM International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.54, meaning that its stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Energy Recovery does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASM International and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $832.99 million 2.93 $511.35 million N/A N/A Energy Recovery $63.16 million 7.04 $12.35 million $0.07 118.00

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Recovery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASM International and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.67%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than ASM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 47.26% 10.11% 9.33% Energy Recovery 48.60% 12.63% 7.24%

Summary

Energy Recovery beats ASM International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

