Comparing Blackridge Technology International (BRTI) & iRobot (IRBT)

Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blackridge Technology International and iRobot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackridge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A iRobot 0 5 5 0 2.50

iRobot has a consensus price target of $85.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.81%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Blackridge Technology International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Blackridge Technology International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackridge Technology International and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackridge Technology International -8,904.78% -722.93% -174.97% iRobot 6.52% 15.95% 11.70%

Volatility & Risk

Blackridge Technology International has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackridge Technology International and iRobot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackridge Technology International $80,000.00 236.47 -$15.34 million N/A N/A iRobot $883.91 million 2.91 $50.96 million $1.77 52.46

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Blackridge Technology International.

Summary

iRobot beats Blackridge Technology International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackridge Technology International Company Profile

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance. The company's products are used in enterprise and government computing environments, the industrial Internet of Things, and other cloud service providers and network systems. BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair. The company sells its robots through various distribution channels, including chain stores and other national retailers, its online store, and value-added distributors and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

