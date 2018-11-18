Comparing China Lending (CLDC) & SWK (SWKH)

China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) and SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get China Lending alerts:

China Lending has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWK has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Lending and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending N/A N/A N/A SWK -22.14% 1.53% 1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of China Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SWK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China Lending and SWK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Lending 0 0 0 0 N/A SWK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Lending and SWK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending $16.53 million 1.34 -$54.78 million N/A N/A SWK $37.49 million 3.39 $3.04 million N/A N/A

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than China Lending.

Summary

SWK beats China Lending on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Lending Company Profile

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services. It serves customers in commerce and service, energy and mining, real estate, agriculture and husbandry, supply chain financing, manufacturing, consumer credit, and other industries. China Lending Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Urumqi, the People's Republic of China.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for China Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.