Comparing Granite City Food & Brewery (GCFB) and Nathan’s Famous (NATH)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Nathan’s Famous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 2.81 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery and Nathan’s Famous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Granite City Food & Brewery does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous 5.78% -13.87% 13.58%

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant with an upscale casual dining theme that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant, which offers American cuisine environment. As of December 27, 2016, it operated 36 Granite City restaurants in 14 states; and 5 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 5 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

