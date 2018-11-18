Comparing Taxus Pharmaceuticals (TXSP) and Rite Aid (RAD)

Taxus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TXSP) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Taxus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rite Aid has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Rite Aid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taxus Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 25,835.50 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Rite Aid $21.53 billion 0.06 $943.47 million ($0.02) -60.50

Rite Aid has higher revenue and earnings than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Rite Aid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taxus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,076.15% Rite Aid 3.26% -1.97% -0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Rite Aid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taxus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rite Aid 2 5 0 0 1.71

Rite Aid has a consensus target price of $2.11, indicating a potential upside of 74.14%. Given Rite Aid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rite Aid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rite Aid beats Taxus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. manages and operates health and wellness stores. Its products include dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibers, proteins and sport nutrition items. The company was founded on January 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Little Neck, NY.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services comprising screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and infertility treatment services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of April 12, 2018, the company operated approximately 2,548 stores in 19 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

