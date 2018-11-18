Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

CNCE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 548,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,356. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Aldrich acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.