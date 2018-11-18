Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Trading 16.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares traded up 16.3% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.38. 548,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 245,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Specifically, Director Richard Aldrich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,214.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 227,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 205,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/concert-pharmaceuticals-cnce-trading-16-3-higher-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.