Contrasting Alanco Technologies (ALAN) and Waste Management (WM)

Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alanco Technologies and Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alanco Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Management 0 1 5 0 2.83

Waste Management has a consensus target price of $95.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Waste Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Alanco Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alanco Technologies and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alanco Technologies N/A N/A N/A Waste Management 15.60% 27.93% 7.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alanco Technologies and Waste Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alanco Technologies $190,000.00 0.30 -$1.59 million N/A N/A Waste Management $14.49 billion 2.73 $1.95 billion $3.22 28.76

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Alanco Technologies.

Dividends

Waste Management pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Alanco Technologies does not pay a dividend. Waste Management pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waste Management has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Alanco Technologies has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Management has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Alanco Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Management beats Alanco Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alanco Technologies

Alanco Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated 244 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 90 MRFs; and 305 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it portable self-storage and long distance moving services; fluorescent bulb and universal waste mail-back services through LampTracker program; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

