Contrasting Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) and GGP (GGP)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and GGP (NYSE:GGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of GGP shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of GGP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. GGP pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire State Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and GGP has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. GGP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and GGP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $712.47 million 3.79 $63.58 million $0.96 16.16 GGP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than GGP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and GGP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 GGP 0 5 4 0 2.44

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.17%. GGP has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than GGP.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and GGP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 12.39% 4.48% 2.17% GGP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GGP beats Empire State Realty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About GGP

GGP Inc. is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

