Contrasting Lithium Americas (LAC) & Its Peers

Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Americas to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lithium Americas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lithium Americas Competitors 366 1147 1347 82 2.39

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.42%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.29 million -$33.25 million -9.25 Lithium Americas Competitors $6.29 billion $843.29 million 15.65

Lithium Americas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas -639.66% -24.13% -22.57% Lithium Americas Competitors -301.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Summary

Lithium Americas rivals beat Lithium Americas on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.