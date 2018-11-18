Contrasting Luvu Brands (LUVU) and Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Flexsteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Flexsteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luvu Brands and Flexsteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luvu Brands 1.21% -9.53% 5.61% Flexsteel Industries 3.19% 5.86% 4.96%

Dividends

Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Luvu Brands does not pay a dividend. Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luvu Brands and Flexsteel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luvu Brands $16.43 million 0.12 $140,000.00 N/A N/A Flexsteel Industries $489.18 million 0.40 $17.66 million N/A N/A

Flexsteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Luvu Brands has a beta of -2.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexsteel Industries has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luvu Brands and Flexsteel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Flexsteel Industries beats Luvu Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual furniture products worldwide. The company provides sexual positioning furniture products under the brand name of Liberator; top-of-bed comfort pillows under the Avana brand name; and casual fashion furniture, child beanbags, teen and adult beanbags, outdoor loungers, loveseats, and daybeds under the brand name of Jaxx. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of products to retailers and mass merchants. The company markets its products directly through various Websites that include liberator.com, liberatorshop.com, theliberator.co.uk, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com, as well as through concept factory store, online mass merchants, and retail stores. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

