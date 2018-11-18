Contrasting Soupman (SOUPQ) & Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Soupman has a beta of -3.39, suggesting that its share price is 439% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soupman and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soupman $2.65 million 0.11 -$6.29 million N/A N/A Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A $10.29 billion 0.22 -$192.00 million N/A N/A

Soupman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soupman and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soupman 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus price target of $151.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.69%. Given Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Soupman.

Profitability

This table compares Soupman and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soupman N/A N/A N/A Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A -1.85% 12.74% 6.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Soupman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A beats Soupman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soupman

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers. In addition, the company operates as an Internet retailer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products, as well as publishes online health and fitness content, which offers fitness content, workout programs, video database, articles, recipes, health advice, and motivational stories. Further, it offers paid subscription model for structured online fitness trainers and nutrition education. The company operates under the Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, trivago, HomeAway, Egencia, Orbitz, CheapTickets, ebookers, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, and SilverRail Technologies, Inc. brands. Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

