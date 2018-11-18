Copa (CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Imperial Capital

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by research analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Copa’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Copa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Copa from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Copa stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. Copa has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.93 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copa will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Copa by 1,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

