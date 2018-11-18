Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 627,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,517. The company has a market cap of $347.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

