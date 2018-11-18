Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,904,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $231.02 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $170.65 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total value of $707,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

