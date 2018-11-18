Coty (COTY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Coty from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,329,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,971,968. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 5,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $48,006,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 294,508,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,176,484.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,208,447 shares of company stock worth $128,719,304. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Coty by 791.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,742,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,062 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,208,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,601,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

