Cowen (COWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,994. Cowen has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $437.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.03 million during the quarter. Cowen had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 89.9% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,875,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after buying an additional 888,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cowen by 151.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

