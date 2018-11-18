CPPGroup (CPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.23 ($0.11), with a volume of 44719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on CPPGroup in a report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Jason Walsh bought 316,243 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £31,624.30 ($41,322.75).

About CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides assistance products for the financial services and telecommunications sectors in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Card Rescue, a membership service that gives 24/7 assistance to cancel lost or stolen cards, and sort out replacements; Card Protection to report lost and stolen cards; and Identity Safe that provides assistance services to detect, prevent, and resolve identity fraud.

