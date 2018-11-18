Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,784 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $226.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $189.69 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

