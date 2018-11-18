Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $422.10 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $279.89 and a 52-week high of $467.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 36.75 and a quick ratio of 36.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total transaction of $921,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.56, for a total transaction of $581,828.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,018 shares of company stock valued at $31,599,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

