Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,427.65 ($57.86).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,707 ($35.37) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In related news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total transaction of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.