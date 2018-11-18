Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €166.00 Price Target for Continental (CON)

Credit Suisse Group set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. equinet set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €181.15 ($210.64).

CON opened at €135.45 ($157.50) on Thursday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

