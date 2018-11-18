Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Weir Group (WEIR)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price (down from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,154.71 ($28.16).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,526.50 ($19.95) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

