Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn (NASDAQ:USOI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1576 per share on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $23.91 on Friday. Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn (USOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/credit-suse-x-links-crude-oil-etn-usoi-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-16.html.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.