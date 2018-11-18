Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) PT Lowered to $28.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 972.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

