Critical Analysis: American Power Group (APGI) vs. Terra Tech (TRTC)

American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) and Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

American Power Group has a beta of 7.43, suggesting that its stock price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Tech has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Power Group and Terra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Power Group N/A N/A N/A Terra Tech -139.58% -43.93% -35.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Power Group and Terra Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Power Group $1.86 million 4.08 -$7.55 million N/A N/A Terra Tech $35.80 million 3.01 -$32.67 million N/A N/A

American Power Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Terra Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Terra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.8% of American Power Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Terra Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Power Group and Terra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Power Group beats Terra Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products. The Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries under the name Blüm, which provides a selection of medical and adult use cannabis products, such as flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and produces and sells a line of medical and adult use cannabis flowers, as well as a line of medical and adult use cannabis-extracted products comprising concentrates, cartridges, vape pens, and wax products in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

