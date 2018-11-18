Critical Comparison: Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ) versus Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $28.52 million 2.20 $2.92 million N/A N/A Origin Bancorp $181.78 million 4.87 $14.66 million N/A N/A

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 13.27% 9.70% 0.78% Origin Bancorp 20.57% 9.99% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of the James Financial Group and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00

Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices; and 3 mortgage production offices. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

