Critical Comparison: Kelly Services (KELYB) vs. Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.17% 7.45% 3.66% Barrett Business Services 3.34% 36.31% 4.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kelly Services and Barrett Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrett Business Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barrett Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Barrett Business Services pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kelly Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Barrett Business Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kelly Services has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrett Business Services has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kelly Services and Barrett Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.17 $71.60 million N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $920.43 million 0.57 $25.17 million $3.33 21.32

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than Barrett Business Services.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Kelly Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

