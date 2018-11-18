Critical Review: Halliburton (HAL) & Energy & Technology (ENGT)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Halliburton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energy & Technology and Halliburton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Halliburton 0 5 22 1 2.86

Halliburton has a consensus target price of $51.63, suggesting a potential upside of 59.04%. Given Halliburton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy & Technology and Halliburton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million 12.93 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Halliburton $20.62 billion 1.38 -$463.00 million $1.22 26.61

Energy & Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton.

Dividends

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Energy & Technology does not pay a dividend. Halliburton pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology -18.93% N/A -14.55% Halliburton 0.70% 20.42% 6.94%

Risk and Volatility

Energy & Technology has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halliburton beats Energy & Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps, as well as artificial lift services to enhance reservoir and wellbore recovery. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management, consulting, integrated asset management, and well control and prevention services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

