Critical Review: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) vs. Portsmouth Square (PRSI)

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) and Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Portsmouth Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Portsmouth Square, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 1 0 0 0 1.00 Portsmouth Square 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Portsmouth Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 12.30% -3.68% -0.80% Portsmouth Square 7.92% -5.75% 8.02%

Volatility and Risk

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portsmouth Square has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Portsmouth Square’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins $1.73 billion 0.44 $769.65 million $4.78 2.79 Portsmouth Square $57.10 million 0.92 $3.64 million N/A N/A

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has higher revenue and earnings than Portsmouth Square.

Summary

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins beats Portsmouth Square on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

Portsmouth Square, Inc., through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Portsmouth Square, Inc. is a subsidiary of Santa Fe Financial Corporation.

