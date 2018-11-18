Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,427 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allstate by 11.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Allstate by 394.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,106,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 882,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,917,000 after purchasing an additional 811,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 101.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,082,000 after purchasing an additional 802,167 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 37.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 569,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

