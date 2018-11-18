Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Total SA has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.7442 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

