Crosswinds (CWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.19

Crosswinds Holdings Inc (TSE:CWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 144700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
About Crosswinds (TSE:CWI)
Crosswinds Holdings Inc, formerly known as C.A. Bancorp Inc, is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, acquisitions, expansions, restructurings, leveraged buy-out, refinancing, distressed securities, bankruptcy exits, growth capital, turnarounds, PIPE transactions of middle-market companies, and other alternative investment opportunities.
