Crosswinds Holdings Inc (TSE:CWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 144700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/crosswinds-cwi-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-0-19.html.

About Crosswinds (TSE:CWI)

Crosswinds Holdings Inc, formerly known as C.A. Bancorp Inc, is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, acquisitions, expansions, restructurings, leveraged buy-out, refinancing, distressed securities, bankruptcy exits, growth capital, turnarounds, PIPE transactions of middle-market companies, and other alternative investment opportunities.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Crosswinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crosswinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.