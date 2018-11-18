CUR Media (CURM) vs. Townsquare Media (TSQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CUR Media alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CUR Media and Townsquare Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Townsquare Media 0 1 2 0 2.67

Townsquare Media has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.24%. Given Townsquare Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than CUR Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CUR Media and Townsquare Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Townsquare Media $507.43 million 0.23 -$10.27 million $0.74 8.49

CUR Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Townsquare Media.

Profitability

This table compares CUR Media and Townsquare Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUR Media N/A N/A -252.15% Townsquare Media -9.68% 6.11% 2.16%

Risk and Volatility

CUR Media has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of CUR Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Townsquare Media pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CUR Media does not pay a dividend. Townsquare Media pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats CUR Media on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile enabled Website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 317 radio stations and approximately 325 Websites in 67 markets in the United States. The Entertainment segment creates, promotes, and produces live events, including festivals, fairs, concerts, expositions, and other experiential events. This segment also offer event production services to third parties; and digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary ticketing platform. In addition, it owns and operates a portfolio of 9 music and entertainment based national Websites. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for CUR Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUR Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.