CytRx (CYTR) Stock Price Down 11.9%

CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) dropped 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 548,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 253,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

CYTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of CytRx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.24.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CytRx Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytRx stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of CytRx worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

