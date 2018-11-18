DA Davidson Weighs in on FTD Companies Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FTD)

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for FTD Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FTD Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of FTD Companies stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FTD Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTD Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTD Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in FTD Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FTD Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

