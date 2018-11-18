DADI Hits Market Cap of $5.13 Million (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One DADI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. In the last week, DADI has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. DADI has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $481,241.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DADI Token Profile

DADI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,795,646 tokens. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi. DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en.

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

