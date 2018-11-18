Daniel J. Hilferty III Acquires 3,070 Shares of Aqua America Inc (WTR) Stock

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.55 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,207.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WTR opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.86 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 52,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTR. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

