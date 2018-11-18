DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $367,769.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $367,769.00 and $64,158.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 46,094,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,099,932 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

