David B. Omaley Sells 10,902 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $585,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.92 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,092,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 183,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

